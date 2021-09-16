Octavia Spencer Apologises Following Britney Spears Prenup Comment Backlash

PA/@octaviaspencer/Instagram

After receiving backlash over her comment about Britney Spears’ prenup, Octavia Spencer has now publicly apologised.

Spears and husband-to-be Sam Asghari took to Instagram on September 13 to announce their engagement, however the pair received intense trolling, suggesting the singer should get a prenup.

While Asghari had the best response to the trolling, joking that the pair would of course get an ‘iron clad prenup’ to protect his ‘jeep and shoe collection’, Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer also chimed in on the debate.

However, she has since apologised for her comment and even posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.

PA

Spencer has admitted that while she was just trying to make a joke when she commented on Britney’s Instagram announcement, telling the star, ‘Make him sign a prenup’, she has since privately apologised to the pair.

The exciting news comes at a pertinent moment for the Toxic singer, as her father, Jamie Spears, has recently agreed to step down as her conservator, following the #FreeBritney campaign. Her conservatorship had previously prohibited her from marriage or having more children.

Spears and Asghari had been dating for nearly five years before their engagement announcement. However, despite the happy news, fans and even Spencer were quick to comment that the star should think about getting a prenup, due to Spears’ past experiences with a lack of control over her finances.

A prenup, or prenuptial agreement, allows the ownership of a couple’s assets to be set out before they get married and determines how the assets would be divided if they should separate in the future. The contract is not automatically binding, however it is taken into serious consideration by courts in divorce proceedings. Subsequently, a prenup would protect Spears from suffering a heavy financial loss if her and Asghari were to ever divorce.

PA Images

Since her apology, Spencer has said she is thrilled for the couple, TMZ reports.

She has even taken to her own social media to celebrate the engagement and publicly apologise for her comment on the star’s announcement.

She wrote:

Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.

Spencer concluded that Spears’ fans have ‘seen her through a lot of pain’ but now the star has ‘found happiness’.

She said her and Spears’ fans are ‘thrilled’ for the star, so everyone should show the bride-to-be and her future husband ‘some love’.