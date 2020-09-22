Ofcom Receives Nearly 2,000 Complaints Over Alesha Dixon's Black Lives Matter Necklace ITV/aleshaofficial/Instagram

Ofcom has received 1,675 complaints from viewers after Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon wore a statement Black Lives Matter (BLM) necklace during Saturday’s pre-recorded show.

The former Mis-Teeq rapper, who is of Jamaican heritage, wore a necklace consisted of three chains with the pendants spelling out ‘BLM’, and also shared a picture of herself wearing it on her Instagram yesterday, September 21.

Dixon received both messages of abuse and support on the photos she shared on social media.

One person wrote:

Alesha, as always you look amazing…. but your necklace actually made me so proud to support you and all that you stand for tonight. You are such an inspirational woman. Keep doing what you do.

Fellow singer Paloma Faith commented, ‘You absolute legend! Your necklace is everything!’, while The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil called Dixon a ‘queen’.

Ofcom hasn’t decided if it is going to investigate the complaints surrounding the necklace. As per The Sun, a spokesperson said, ‘We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.’

While 42-year-old Dixon hasn’t responded to the complaints, she commented on one of her pictures thanking people for their nice messages. She said, ‘Thank you for the positive comments & to those that lead with love I see you!’

Another of her one million followers wrote:

So much respect for you Alesha. Standing up for what you believe in isnt going to be easy but someday hopefully you will look back and be glad you did your bit for a better future for your children and generation.

The incident follows the broadcasting watchdog receiving an astonishing 24,000 complaints about dance group Diversity’s performance addressing the BLM movement on September 5.

Despite the complaints that were lodged, Ofcom chose not to investigate the matter. ITV later released a statement saying it stood with Diversity.

Following the group’s controversial performance on September 5, Dixon shared ITV’s statement, applauding it for its position. She wrote, ‘Well done @itv for standing with Diversity! Proud of you! This image is in all of the national newspapers today.’

It’s thought that ITV spent around £260,000 on the advert, which was published in several British newspapers last week.