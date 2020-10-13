Offset Spends $8,000 On Designer Car Seat For 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture PA Images/offsetyrn/Instagram

Shopping for a decent car seat is an important task for any parent, with safety as well as comfort being absolutely paramount.

Many parents will opt for bright cartoon colours, or simply just a pattern that won’t show the muck too much. However, when it comes to celebrity babies, it’s a different story completely.

Rapper Offset has just bought his two-year-old daughter Kulture what could be better described as a car throne rather than a car seat.

With a price tag of $8,000, this custom made Rolls Royce car seat is nicer – or at least more expensive – than literally any piece of furniture I will ever own in this lifetime.

The material of the seat is jarringly tasteful for something which is aimed at drooling, tantrum-throwing toddlers. All tan-toned leather, the seat bears a stitched Rolls Royce monogram as well as Kulture’s name, making it truly one of a kind.

The ridiculous extravagance of splurging so much on a person too young to know whether or not their car seat is designer was apparently not lost on Offset.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old Clout rapper joked:

8 thousand dollar car seat and i bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week

This luxurious purchase was revealed after Offset treated estranged wife Cardi B to a brand new brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan for her 28th party.

The car was delivered straight to her birthday party, apparently taking the WAP rapper by complete surprise.

As per Autoevolution, Cardi’s enviable car collection already includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Bentayga, a Mercedes-Maybach S-class, a Lamborghini Aventador S and a Chevrolet Suburban.

Footage shared online shows Cardi enjoying her new prezzie, dancing around in the back of the vehicle while party goers tell her to ‘take Offset back’.

Cardi filed for divorce on September 16, mere days before what would have been their three year wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the news became public, Cardi said:

Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f*cking grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.

The couple briefly split in 2018, with Offset admitting that he had cheated on her, but Cardi decided to give things another go. It would appear they have now split for good, however this generous gesture would suggest things are amicable between the pair.