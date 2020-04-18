OJ Simpson Trolled On TikTok After Posting Quarantine Challenge
OJ Simpson has made his TikTok debut, with his very first video being a response to a popular quarantine challenge.
Set to the sound of Bored in the House by Jeremy, Simpson, 72, can be seen carrying out daily activities at home, including dusting some photo frames and playing putt putt in his living room.
The former football running back can also be seen halfheartedly working out using a resistance band, and kicking back with a bottle of Jack Daniels.
It would appear Simpson was attempting to make a light-hearted, relatable video, but it didn’t exactly go down well with everyone. And people are not holding back.
Indeed, many people were shocked that the controversial figure was using TikTok in any capacity, with the existence of this video further convincing them that we are in fact living through some sort of ‘simulation’.
One person tweeted, ‘Damn Juice you really killed it with this one’ while another said, ‘Nice Juice! I can see you are killing the TikTok game!’
Another commented:
OJ Simpson’s ‘Bored In The House’ TikTok video is one of the most tone deaf things I’ve ever seen. In any event, he should be ‘Bored In Prison’! I’m just sayin…
Simpson’s TikTok appearance comes one month after he stated that he would go ‘crazy’ if golf courses were to be closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, raising more than a few eyebrows.
In a video uploaded to Twitter, Simpson could be heard to remark:
I think for some of the older guys, that golf is their only exercise, I think it’s gonna hurt them if you start closing all the golf courses.
I’m just saying. And if you do close them, you better open up some insane asylum. Get me a bed, cause I know if I can’t play golf in the next month, I’m gonna go crazy.
People did not hold back in the replies:
In 1994, Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. However, he was eventually acquitted by a jury in 1995 following a high profile murder trial.
The outcome of this trial, which was the most-viewed judicial proceeding in American history, remains divisive to this day.
In a separate case, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2007 and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. After being convicted and sentenced, Simpson was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center on October 1, 2017.
