Olivia Wilde Dances In Prosthetic Boobs For Dolly Parton Costume

Olivia Wilde paid homage to Dolly Parton this weekend as she donned a blonde wig and fake breasts to impersonate the country singer for Halloween.

A number of celebrities went above and beyond with their costumes this year, with The Weeknd’s Godfather costume and Lil Nas X’s impressive Voldemort getup among those drawing attention online.

Wilde took to Instagram to show off her costume, sharing a video of herself in character with a curly blonde wig reminiscent of Parton’s iconic bleach-blonde hair as well as colourful makeup, gold high heels and a yellow button-up shirt tied at the waist.

After giving fans a look at her costume, she offered a ‘behind the scenes’ view of the ensemble coming together with a video of herself wearing the large prosthetic breasts she used to imitate Parton’s figure.

The actor grinned at the camera as she danced around the room with the prosthetics before joking that it ‘brings a little flair to [her] personality’.

In the video, Wilde tagged Sara Moonves, Editor in Chief at W Magazine, which has featured Parton on the cover, and wrote: ‘Thank You for letting me borrow your rack.’

As well as impersonating Parton’s look, Wilde joked that she was impersonating her workout routine as she shared a video of herself holding a glass of wine while pedalling slowly on an exercise bike in her high heels.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: ‘In my mind this is how she works out… fell off shortly after.’

After debuting her outfit online, Wilde was spotted in costume at the concert of her boyfriend Harry Styles, who performed in New York City this weekend while dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Wilde has received mixed responses from social media users over her choice of outfit, with one writing the actor should ‘pls step away’ from Parton while a number of others shared images of her costume in approval.