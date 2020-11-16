Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles’ Dress On History-Making Vogue Cover

You can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing. The people that I looked up to in music – Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John – they’re such showmen.

As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit.

When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women’, once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.