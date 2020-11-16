Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles’ Dress On History-Making Vogue Cover
Actor Olivia Wilde has hit back at trolls who criticised Harry Styles for wearing a dress on his history-making Vogue cover.
In its 127 years of existence, Vogue has only featured men on the cover 10 times, though never by themselves. Styles became the first man to appear solo in this year’s December issue, which displays him on the cover wearing a Gucci jacket and dress.
In the accompanying interview he shared his thoughts on personal growth, touching on his musical style, fashion choices and cultural awareness, and various other images from the shoot show him clad in a shirt and trousers, a trench coat, a netted skirt and a kilt.
Styles has been widely celebrated for his fashion choices for the magazine, though author Candace Owens, who is known for her right-wing opinions, was among a few people criticising Styles following the release of the magazine.
Owens implied Styles’ photoshoot made him look weak and that he was being ‘feminised’ in the images, writing:
There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack.
Bring back manly men.
Wilde, who is set to star alongside Styles in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling, quickly made clear that Owens’ opinions on Styles’ look weren’t welcome.
Responding to Owens on Twitter, Wilde wrote, simply: ‘You’re pathetic.’
Wilde made her admiration for Styles clear in comments she provided to Vogue, complimenting the singer for ‘redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence’.
She said his actions were ‘pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see’, saying:
To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has – truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity – is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world.
I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that.
Styles has credited his changing style to stylist Harry Lambert, who taught him to not take clothing ‘too seriously’.
He told the magazine:
You can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing. The people that I looked up to in music – Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John – they’re such showmen.
As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit.
When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women’, once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.
Styles proudly showed off his Vogue cover on his social media channels, helping to further spread his image and in turn the abolishment of gender stereotypes.
