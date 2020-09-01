OnlyFans Denies Bella Thorne Is To Blame For Change To Sex Workers' Tips Bella Thorne/Instagram

OnlyFans has confirmed that Bella Thorne’s scandal isn’t to blame for its new restrictions on sex workers’ tips.

Advert

The 22-year-old actor, singer, model and influencer managed to rack up $1 million in her account’s first day, with money pouring in across the following week. However, stories began emerging that Thorne was reportedly ripping off subscribers with pay-per-view (PPV) content.

Following her enormous popularity and subsequent controversy, OnlyFans introduced new policies; while creators could previously charge any price for a PPV, it’s now capped at $50, with tips now capped at $100. Despite the correlation with complaints against Thorne, she didn’t motivate the company to make such alterations.

In a statement shared with Dazed, an OnlyFans spokesperson explained that new PPV limits ‘are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely’. However, the platform added that it’s read the feedback and will ‘continue to review these limits’.

Advert

They added, seemingly ruling out Thorne’s influence: ‘We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user.’

One screenshot drew particular levels of attention, allegedly showing Thorne to promise a full, ‘no clothes naked’ nude for $200 – which reportedly ended up being a photo in lingerie.

One user raged: ‘So Bella Thorne scammed her fans and sent out a $200 non-nude pay per view. Is that why the max pay per view price is $50 f*cking dollars now?? And why fans can only tip $100 f*cking dollars?? Because this dumb b*tch scammed everyone and OnlyFans and getting massive amounts of chargebacks???’

Thorne has since apologised for causing such upset among the OnlyFans community, explaining that she was trying to ‘remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it… to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site’.

In a thread of tweets, she added:

Advert

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you… I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.

OnlyFans creator Erika Heidewald posted a comprehensive thread, explaining the disastrous effects such changes could have on the community. ‘[Thorne] SCAMMED people, which leads to the spread of a dangerous and unfair stereotype that sex workers are scammers even though every content creator I know works their ass off & cares about providing value,’ she wrote.

Thorne also noted she’s meeting with OnlyFans executives to find out more about the restrictions. ‘This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF,’ she added.