Original Oil Painting Of Channing Tatum’s Ballsack Selling For $460

eBay/apollo25

As well as starring in some of the most iconic chick flicks of my generation, I think it’s fair to say Channing Tatum has earned the title of being a bit of a hunk.

Hell, there’s even a male strippers tour in the name of his character, Magic Mike, which we all know was a nod to his own experiences as a stripper.

In fact, some people might even call him a work of art. And for anyone who might be doubting, he has quite literally been made into a piece of art. An oil painting to be exact.

Warner Bros.

While we’re used to seeing his rock-hard abs and impressive physique grinding on the stage, this particular piece of art reveals a little bit more of the actor. His ballsack.

I can only hope that it’s simply what the artist imagines Tatum’s ballsack to look, rather than him sitting posing boldly with his balls on full display.

The painting is now up for grabs in a listing from listing from eBay seller apollo25. And what’s more, you can get your hands on the soft porn piece for less than $500 as bidding stands.

eBay/apollo25

At the time of writing, the highest bid was sat on $460, with $24 first class shipping on top, but you can’t put a price on a masterpiece, right?

The art work, which depicts Tatum sitting while wearing nothing but a grey long-sleeved top, was created by Los Angeles artist Chris Mann.

According to the product’s description, Mann’s work is ‘charged with emotional resonance, rife with sensuality.’ You can say that again.

I’m no art expert, but I’d say that particular piece is charged with a little bit more than emotions, but hey ho.

eBay/apollo25

If you want to be the lucky owner of this masterpiece, you have three more days to get your bids in.

The piece is obviously worth more than Mann first thought, because the ‘buy it now’ price was originally placed at $230, however bids have well-surpassed that now.

You snooze, you lose people. Get your bidding in now.

I wonder if Jessie J has put her bid in yet – I’m sure this could make a great living room wall centrepiece in their home.

