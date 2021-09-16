Orlando Bloom Encounters Great White Shark In Amazing Video

Orlando Bloom/Instagram/PA Images

Orlando Bloom has been met with reactions of both praise and fear as he shared his impressive – if a little nerve-wracking – encounter with a great white shark.

Thanks to his role as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Bloom is no stranger to unusual and scary ocean-related experiences. However, with a film crew on hand and a script telling him what’s coming, he probably never felt that worried.

I’m not sure the same could be said when he had a very real, very unscripted encounter with a great white while out on the ocean recently, with only a paddleboard separating himself from the jaws of the predator.

PA Images

In a post shared on Instagram, Bloom explained the scene had been caught on camera by a photographer who goes by the handle @themalibuartist. The actor claimed ‘fear’ became his ‘friend’ during the experience, though I can’t imagine he’d have wanted to get any closer to the great white shark that could be seen lurking in the water beneath his board.

The photographer, Carlos, said that in his experience filming encounters between sharks and humans he has found both parties are ‘rather curious’.

Check out Bloom’s video here:

In a post of Bloom shared to his own page, Carlos continued: ‘I do enjoy the look in people’s eyes when I let them know they were next to a great white shark. Usually it’s somewhat of a surprised reaction sprinkled with a little bit of fear. But more and more I’m seeing folks happy and asking questions about them.’

The photographer noted that while shark attacks are not unheard of, we could ‘start changing the perception of these beautiful creatures’ if we spent more time ‘showing just how often these sharks co-exist with us’.

The shark seen in the video with Bloom was described by Carlos as a ‘nicely sized juvenile white shark’, and while the photographer said sharks are ‘the real stars of the sea’, he admitted it was ‘pretty cool’ to have ‘Legolas himself nearby’.

Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Bloom’s fans were divided in their responses to the video, with some branding the footage ‘crazy’ or ‘insane’, while others described it as ‘amazing’.

One commenter joked, ‘What could ever go wrong with that idea?’, while another questioned what Bloom’s partner, Katy Perry, thought of the father of her child getting so close to a shark.

Thankfully, Bloom evidently lived to the tell the tale.