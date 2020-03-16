Orlando Bloom Was Completely Celibate For Six Months Before Dating Katy Perry PA Images

I think we can all agree Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the modern-day love story we can all aspire to as it turns out Orlando went on quite the journey to make it work.

In fact, the Lord of the Rings star had been enduring a period of self-discovery, but not in the way you might think.

For six months before getting together with fiancée Katy Petty, Orlando went through six months of complete celibacy after taking some advice from a friend.

Orlando Bloom Was Completely Celibate For Six Months Before Dating Katy Perry

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Bloom revealed a friend suggested he abstain from all sexual behaviour if we wanted to make a long-term relationship a priority.

The 43-year-old recalled his friend telling him:

If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.

He explained:

It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.’

Orlando initially thought it would be hard work given his reputation as a ‘pretty boy’ who ‘loved women’, admitting that sex had previously got in the way of being able to build meaningful relationships.

Orlando Bloom Was Completely Celibate For Six Months Before Dating Katy Perry

But, things went better than the actor ever could’ve imagined:

I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself. I know that sounds crazy.

When asked whether he indulged in pornography or masturbation, he said:

Completely nothing. It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.

However, Bloom actually has quite an anti-pornography stance as he believes it’s ‘super disruptive to your sex life, to your libido’ and to your childhood development.

But, everything changed when Orlando met Katy at the Golden Globes in 2016 and applied the rules he’d learned during his six month stint.

‘We actually hung out and connected,’ he recalled, adding, ‘she’s very surprising. She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct, too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me.’

Orlando Bloom Was Completely Celibate For Six Months Before Dating Katy Perry

Orlando and Katy have been dating on and off ever since, before getting engaged on Valentine’s Day last year and revealing they’re expecting their first child together earlier this month.

Speaking of their pregnancy, Bloom, who already shares a child with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, said:

This kind of joy isn’t something you can put into words ― or really wrap your head around. Obviously, we’ve known for a long time before going public. As you can imagine, it’s such an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world.

There’s a lesson to be learned here fellas: don’t let your thing get in the way of a good thing.