Outrage After Danny DeVito’s Twitter Verification Was Removed

Sony/PA

Twitter users have slammed the platform for removing Danny DeVito’s verification after he tweeted in support of a strike by Nabisco workers.

Employees at Nabisco bakeries in the US have been on strike amid contract negotiations with parent company Mondelez International, Inc., with proposed changes reportedly including a switch from eight-hour shifts, five days a week, to 12-hour shifts, three or four days a week, without overtime.

The strikes took place at three of the bakeries, which produce Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies and Ritz Crackers, with approximately 200 workers having been on strike for two weeks before being joined by hundreds more in the last few days.

DeVito tweeted this week to say he was backing the employees on strike and encouraged others to do the same, writing: ‘Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs. NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS.’

The tweet was posted on Wednesday, August 18, and the following day DeVito’s blue Twitter tick, which lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic, had disappeared.

More Perfect Union, a media outlet that reports on workers fighting for change and the efforts of unions looking to improve conditions for workers, shared the news of the missing tick on Thursday.

It wrote: ‘On Wednesday, @DannyDevito expressed solidarity with striking Nabisco workers… Today, Twitter stripped him of his verified status, DeVito confirmed to More Perfect Union.’

Twitter does not yet appear to have commented on the removal of DeVito’s verification, though as of Friday, August 20, his blue tick has been reinstated.

Still, the removal of the tick in the first place prompted backlash from Twitter users, with one person sharing DeVito’s tweet and writing: ‘This is why Danny DeVito lost his verification… it’s ridiculous.’

Another commented: ‘Wait, WHAT? DANNY DEVITO LOST HIS VERIFICATION? WHY? IS HE SUDDENLY NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE? YOU have some explains to do [Twitter]… REALLY stupid move.’

Becoming a verified user on Twitter involves a finicky application process where users looking to receive the blue tick must submit evidence in their favour.

When it comes to people in the entertainment sector, such as DeVito, Twitter writes that accounts of ‘artists, performers, directors, and others in similar public-facing roles’ may be verified, but notes the platform ‘may remove the blue Verified badge and Verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice.’

Reasons for losing verified status include an account changing its username, a user becoming inactive on the platform, the user no longer being in the position the account was initially verified for or if the user is ‘found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules.’