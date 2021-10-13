Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil For Keeping Him Safe Throughout Pandemic

Alamy

After managing to make it through what was hopefully the worst of the coronavirus pandemic without catching the virus, Ozzy Osbourne only has one person to thank: the devil.

Since the virus first began to sweep across the globe last year there have been 8,270,182 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, and 238,716,605 cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Those who have tested positive include Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, and one of his daughters, but so far Osbourne has managed to evade the virus.

As coronavirus is spread through droplets, measures to keep yourself safe include frequent hand washing, wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others – acts we’ve all become familiar with over the past 18 months. It’s unclear whether Osbourne was among those following this advice, but either way, he has jokingly made clear that he doesn’t credit his health to good hygiene.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, per Louder Sound, the 72-year-old said, ‘My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it. Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!’

Despite having earned himself the nickname ‘Prince of Darkness’, Osbourne has previously made clear that he is not a satanist, indicating his comments about the devil keeping him safe were tongue-in-cheek.

In 2014, Osbourne told The Guardian he is a Christian, explaining he was christened as such and that he ‘used to go to Sunday school’.

He continued, ‘I never took much interest in it because… I didn’t. My idea of heaven is feeling good. A place where people are alright to each other. This world scares the sh*t out of me. We’re all living on the tinderbox. It’s like there’s some maniac somewhere trying to devise a new means of destruction.’

Even if there was some other power watching over him during the pandemic, Osbourne sadly has not been blessed with unwavering good health recently as he told Metal Hammer he’d been in a ‘terrible f*cking state’ over the past two years.

The singer said he’d been struggling with a broken neck for which he had to undergo surgery and physical therapy, as well as having suffered a staph infection, a case of the flu that turned into pneumonia, Parkinson’s disease and injuries from a 2019 bicycle accident.

Osbourne announced a farewell tour in 2017 which is set to resume in Europe in January 2022 following a series of delays.