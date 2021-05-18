Ozzy Osbourne Speaks Out In Defence Of Sharon Osbourne Over Losing The Talk Job
Ozzy Osbourne has defended his wife Sharon in the wake of her exiting The Talk over a row about Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle.
In March this year, Sharon received backlash from The Talk viewers and was accused of gas-lighting her co-host Sheryl Underwood while discussing racism.
During the heated discussion, Sharon defended the ever-controversial Piers Morgan over his comments on Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside Prince Harry. Morgan, who made the comments while presenting Good Morning Britain, later quit the show.
Sharon said while defending Morgan at the time:
Why is it that because I supported a long-time friend and work colleague for years, people go ‘well you must be racist because he’s racist’. No. I support his freedom of speech. I’m not racist and neither is Piers racist. It’s a terrible, evil word to call anyone that’s not knowledge of that.
However, co-host Sheryl Underwood then called Sharon out and said that Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex had ‘racial implications’, which sparked a heated discussion between the two.
Sharon later left The Talk after the show’s network concluded that her views ‘did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,’ USA Today reported.
In the wake of her exit, Morgan took to social media to defend Sharon and said that she had been ‘bullied out of her job’.
Now, two months on from the ordeal, Sharon’s husband Ozzy Osbourne has spoken out about it all.
During his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks, he said:
She’s been through the mill of it and, you know, all I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist, I’ll tell you she’s possibly the most unracist person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that.
It’s still an unpleasant issue… it’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tar you with that brush and it’s very hard to shake off.
He added that Sharon had ‘weathered the storm’ and is now moving on with her life.
While Sharon issued a lengthy statement the day after the ordeal between her and Underwood in March, she hasn’t said anything more on the matter.
Part of her statement read, ‘I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community.’
