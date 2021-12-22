P Diddy Buys Sean John Clothing Brand Out Of Bankruptcy
P Diddy successfully saved his Sean John clothing brand from bankruptcy after previously selling the company to a brand management firm.
The rapper, whose real name is Sean John Combs, founded the brand more than 20 years ago before selling 90% of it to Global Brands Group in 2016.
Following its inception, the brand became synonymous with early 2000s fashion, specialising in velour tracksuits, diamante lettering, baggy jeans and oversized shirts and favoured by the likes of Nelly, Jennifer Lopez and Nick Cannon.
Diddy was given the opportunity to reclaim the brand when Sean John filed for bankruptcy in New York earlier this year and through his company he initially placed a bid of $3.3 million, TMZ reports.
The rapper faced some competition with other interested parties but eventually managed to secure ownership with an offer of more than double his original amount; $7.55 million in cash.
In a statement about his successful bid, Diddy said:
I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip Hop to high-fashion on a global scale.
Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand.
Diddy’s bid is set to be approved today, December 22, through a telephone hearing before a federal bankruptcy judge in the southern district of New York courts, according to USA Today.
Prior to the brand filing bankruptcy, Diddy sued Global Brands Group for almost $25 million for ‘unlawfully trading off his name’ after the fashion owner partnered with UK online shopping site Missguided to carry Sean John clothing. The suit was dropped when Sean John filed for bankruptcy.
