Paparazzi Who Stalked Britney Spears Say They Have No Regrets

PA Images/Pexels

Paparazzi who stalked Britney Spears at the height of her fame and her subsequent breakdown said they don’t regret their actions.

This month, a new documentary, Framing Britney Spears, chronicles the pop princess’ rise to stardom and the many challenges she has faced.

Advert 10

One aspect of her life which the film covers is the paparazzi’s relentless pursuit to document Spears’ every move, even in her most vulnerable states.

Those who are devoted fans of the singer will know all too well the images of her crying in a restaurant, holding her son Sean, while paparazzi refuse to give her any privacy.

PA

One Los-Angeles based pap who followed Britney’s career, Rick Mendoza, does not believe there is a correlation between his job and his subjects’ mental health.

Advert 10

‘I’m in it for the money and the history,’ Mendoza told Business Insider.

‘You think I give a f*ck about somebody getting up on the wrong side of the bed, and they don’t want their photograph taken? I don’t give a sh*t,’ he said.

In 2007, Mendoza sued Spears for allegedly driving over his foot on purpose when she was leaving a parking garage.

PA Images

Advert 10

‘We made them people, too. I’ll show you when they’re taking out their garbage. I’ll show you when they’re picking their nose. Do people want to see that? Obviously yes. If someone’s entertained, then the system is working,’ Mendoza said.

Another pap, Giles Harrison, said that at times the pursuit of pictures was like a hunt.

‘Photo agency owners would go around to hot spots, mainly places where they got their information. You’d find someone who was parking cars last week at Spago restaurant,’ Harrison said, referring to the former celebrity hotspot.

He added: ‘Some photographers are good and some are bad. And some of us were not good people,“ Harrison said. ”You might as well have thrown red meat to a shark.’

Advert 10