Paris Hilton Admits Suffering Past Child Abuse In New Documentary
Paris Hilton has opened up about past abuse in a new documentary; from traumatic experiences in boarding school, to later relationships.
This Is Paris will drop on the businesswoman, actress and DJ’s YouTube channel later this month, dubbed an opportunity for fans to ‘meet the real Paris Hilton for the very first time’, where ‘she’ll embark on a journey of healing and reflection, reclaiming her true identity along the way’.
In the lead-up to its release, the 39-year-old has spoken about some of the topics the documentary will cover; namely, the abuse she’s suffered through her life: ‘I put up with things no one should.’
Check out the trailer for This Is Paris below:
In an interview for CBS Sunday Morning, Hilton explained that her public persona is far from the reality. ‘With the character, it’s mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead. And, in real life, I’m the exact opposite… I’m not a dumb blonde. I’m just very good at pretending to be one,’ she said.
Ahead of This Is Paris, Hilton told PEOPLE about her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah, a boarding school she attended as a teenager in the 1990s. Her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, had sent her to a series of correctional schools, with Provo being the last.
The Simple Life star explained:
I knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else. It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all. From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture.
The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.
Four of Hilton’s former classmates from Provo also appear in the film, making similar allegations. Some say they were force-fed medication, others were placed in solitary confinement ‘as punishment… sometimes 20 hours a day’.
Hilton added, ‘I was having panic attacks and crying every single day. I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.’
Later in life, Hilton endured multiple abusive relationships. ‘I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively… I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal,’ she said.
Adding that she feels like her ‘nightmare is over’, Hilton plans to watch the movie with her parents; that way there’s ‘no more secrets’.
Commenting on her hopes for the documentary, she concluded, ‘I want these places shut down. I want them to be held accountable. And I want to be a voice for children and now adults everywhere who have had similar experiences. I want it to stop for good and I will do whatever I can to make it happen.’
This Is Paris will be available to stream on Hilton’s YouTube channel on September 14.
