unilad
Advert

Paris Hilton Says It’s ‘Not Fair’ Britney Spears Is ‘Treated Like A Child’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Feb 2021 15:02
Paris Hilton Says It's 'Not Fair' Britney Spears Is 'Treated Like A Child'parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton, long-time friend of Britney Spears, says it’s unfair the singer is ‘treated like a child’.

Paris’s comments come after Framing Britney Spears, a controversial documentary about her rise to fame and her father being her conservator, aired at the beginning of this month.

Advert

The Toxic singer has had her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator for over a decade. It’s long been thought this was against Britney’s wishes, but wasn’t confirmed until last summer when the singer filed a lawsuit requesting for her father to be removed as her conservator.

Will Britney Spears Be Freed In 2021?PA

There has since been ongoing legal battles between the pair but, as it stands, Jamie remains as co-conservator of Britney’s estate.

Now Paris Hilton has spoken out about the issue and expressed her support for Britney, adding that she can’t imagine what the singer’s going through.

Advert

Speaking on her podcast This Is Paris on Thursday, February 25, the 40-year-old said, ‘I haven’t spoken to [Britney] in a few months. I haven’t even watched the film yet, because I’ve been so busy, but I heard it’s just a really sad movie. It makes me really feel for her, because she’s such a sweet girl and has such a big heart and I just can’t imagine being controlled like that.’

Paris added:

You know, when you’re an adult and you’ve worked your whole life for building this empire and then just to be treated like a child, it’s just not fair.

Advert

The recent coverage surrounding Britney at the moment made Paris think about the media coverage she has endured over the years as well,E! News reports.

Explaining that she thinks she, and others, were ‘treated unfairly’, Paris said:

I’ve been reading all of these articles coming out where they were just saying, like, Britney, Paris and just like, a group of us were just were treated so unfairly and just like, this really misogynistic view and just being very cruel and mean and making fun of us. It made me think a lot this week, reading all these new things that are coming out after the Britney film.

In the wake of Framing Britney Spears’ release, paparazzi who hounded the singer have said they have no regrets in how they had treated her.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Call Of Duty Standalone Zombies Game Now Reportedly In Development
Gaming

Call Of Duty Standalone Zombies Game Now Reportedly In Development

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Asking Former Staffer To Play Strip Poker
News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Asking Former Staffer To Play Strip Poker

More Than 12,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Giraffe Heart Trophy Hunter From Facebook
Animals

More Than 12,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Giraffe Heart Trophy Hunter From Facebook

Barack Obama Says He Broke Classmate’s Nose For Calling Him Racial Slur
News

Barack Obama Says He Broke Classmate’s Nose For Calling Him Racial Slur

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, Framing Britney Spears, Jamie Spears

Credits

E! News

  1. E! News

    Paris Hilton Says She "Can't Imagine Being Controlled" Like Britney Spears

 