Paris Hilton Says It’s ‘Not Fair’ Britney Spears Is ‘Treated Like A Child’

parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton, long-time friend of Britney Spears, says it’s unfair the singer is ‘treated like a child’.

Paris’s comments come after Framing Britney Spears, a controversial documentary about her rise to fame and her father being her conservator, aired at the beginning of this month.

Advert 10

The Toxic singer has had her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator for over a decade. It’s long been thought this was against Britney’s wishes, but wasn’t confirmed until last summer when the singer filed a lawsuit requesting for her father to be removed as her conservator.

PA

There has since been ongoing legal battles between the pair but, as it stands, Jamie remains as co-conservator of Britney’s estate.

Now Paris Hilton has spoken out about the issue and expressed her support for Britney, adding that she can’t imagine what the singer’s going through.

Advert 10

Speaking on her podcast This Is Paris on Thursday, February 25, the 40-year-old said, ‘I haven’t spoken to [Britney] in a few months. I haven’t even watched the film yet, because I’ve been so busy, but I heard it’s just a really sad movie. It makes me really feel for her, because she’s such a sweet girl and has such a big heart and I just can’t imagine being controlled like that.’

Paris added:

You know, when you’re an adult and you’ve worked your whole life for building this empire and then just to be treated like a child, it’s just not fair.

Advert 10

The recent coverage surrounding Britney at the moment made Paris think about the media coverage she has endured over the years as well,E! News reports.

Explaining that she thinks she, and others, were ‘treated unfairly’, Paris said:

I’ve been reading all of these articles coming out where they were just saying, like, Britney, Paris and just like, a group of us were just were treated so unfairly and just like, this really misogynistic view and just being very cruel and mean and making fun of us. It made me think a lot this week, reading all these new things that are coming out after the Britney film.

In the wake of Framing Britney Spears’ release, paparazzi who hounded the singer have said they have no regrets in how they had treated her.

Advert 10