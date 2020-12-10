unilad
Paris Hilton Says She’d Knock Out Jake Paul In Boxing Fight

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 10 Dec 2020 17:11
Paris Hilton Says She'd Knock Out Jake Paul In Boxing FightParis Hilton Says She'd Knock Out Jake Paul In Boxing Fightparishilton/jakepaul/Instagram

Just days after it was announced that Jake Paul would step into the ring with retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, it seems as though the YouTuber has now got a more unusual celebrity challenger.

Socialite and heiress Paris Hilton reckons she could ‘knock out’ the 23-year-old, and I’d pay good money to see that.

It comes after Paul, who is still reeling off the back of his two-round knockout with former NBA basketballer Nate Robinson, took to Twitter to say ‘the only person [he’s] scared of fighting is Paris Hilton’.

In response, it seemed as though the Simple Life star welcomed the challenge, tweeting: ‘You should be… I would knock you out,’ alongside a wink emoji and a fist.

Paris’s comments come after a string of celebrities and athletes have challenged Paul in the ring.

The latest being 25-year-old boxing champion Claressa Shields, who has racked up two Olympic gold medals and a perfect 10-0 professional record since her debut against Franchon Crews Dezurn in 2016.

PA

‘Jake Paul is making his money, he’s doing his thing, but stay away from us real fighters,’ the self-titled ‘Greatest Woman of All Time’ told TMZ.

‘And anybody out there that say “Oh, Jake Paul will destroy her because she’s a woman…” I’m the greatest woman! So, no, Jake Paul won’t do nothing with me and if he think he can, he can come see me.’

Paul previously claimed his team were in talks with UFC star Conor McGregor’s team for a potential matchup.

Emma Rosemurgey

Topics: Celebrity, Boxing, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul

