Paris Hilton Teases She'll Run Against Kanye West For President PA Images

If you thought Kanye West running for president was mad, now Paris Hilton is threatening to do so too.

OK, she might only be joking (I think), but it’s still a pretty scary thought.

On Sunday, West announced he was running for president on social media where he wrote, ‘We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.’

Now, hotel airess Paris Hilton has jumped on the bandwagon teasing that she’s going to run for president too.

The 39-year-old shared an edited photo on Twitter of her lying across the Oval Office desk with the caption, ‘After a lot of thought and consideration. I’ve decided the Oval Office needs some redecorating and a woman’s touch’.

Generating almost 30,000 likes – maybe people are actually up for it. I mean, she can’t be much worse than Trump…

Hilton also shared a black and white edited picture of her stood in front of the White House with the captions ‘Make America Hot Again’ and ‘Paris 2020’.

Many Twitter users saw the funny side of Hilton’s posts.

One person asked the actor, ‘Can you please make the Chihuahua the state bird of California?’, while someone else suggested she paint the White House pink. Now that would be hot.

Someone else commented, ‘America would be a better place with you in the White House Paris.’ Looks like she has their vote.

Others, however, didn’t see the funny side of things…

One person commented, ‘Can you make yourself useful and actually tell people to vote for a real candidate, this election is not a joke’, while someone else dubbed it a ‘nightmare’.

Someone who definitely didn’t see the funny side of things wrote:

I’m glad you find all of this funny. Your wealth protects you from the worst of whatever might happen but if you had so much as an ounce of decency you wouldn’t let your own security and happiness stop you from trying to improve that of others. Frankly it’s time you grew up.

Someone else simply commented, ‘The hell is going on right now?’ – a question on everyone’s minds at the moment.

While I don’t think Paris really is going to president, Kanye West really is. However, it’s unclear whether he’s filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots, and the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has already passed in some states, meaning those residents wouldn’t have the chance to vote for him, even if they wanted to, he’s still technically in the running.

Whether Paris runs or not, it’s safe to say this year’s election is going to be very interesting.