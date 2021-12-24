Paul Chuckle Pays Respect To Mark Late Brother Barry’s Birthday

Paul Chuckle/Twitter/Alamy

Former ChuckleVision star Paul Chuckle has paid tribute to his late brother Barry on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Barry starred alongside his brother in the beloved and long-running BBC series before he passed away in 2018 at the age of 73.

At the time of his death, Paul acknowledged he had not just lost his brother, but also his ‘theatrical partner of many, many years and [his] very best friend.’

Alamy

The pair began to work together after winning the talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967, according to The Guardian, before going to film shows such as The ChuckleHounds and ChuckleVision, which ran for 22 years and inspired many young people to quote their catchphrases ‘To me, to you!’ and ‘Oh dear oh dear’.

Paul and Barry, whose real last name was Elliot, continued to work together until shortly before Barry’s death as they filmed a new series, Chuckle Time, for Channel 5.

Three years later, Paul continues to honour his brother as he took to Twitter today to mark his birthday with a picture of the pair grinning at the camera.

Alongside the image, he wrote: ‘Christmas Eve, today would have been Barry’s 77th birthday .. miss you Baz #Memories.’

Social media users made clear that Paul is not alone in remembering his brother as other people flooded the comments with their own tributes, with one Twitter user describing Barry as a ‘fantastic entertainer and a great person too.’

Another person responded: ‘One of the best comedy duo’s ever. Barry may be gone but the legacy of you two will live forever. From me to you Merry Christmas Paul.’

As well as Barry, Paul also had three other siblings with who he shared parents Amy and James Patton Elliott.