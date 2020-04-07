Paul Rudd Celebrated His Birthday Yesterday And People Still Can't Accept His Age PA Images

Paul Rudd celebrated his birthday yesterday and he could literally be anywhere between the ages of 25 and 60 because he never seems to age.

I know time travel isn’t real, and that it was used in Avengers: Endgame as a narrative tool, but looking at Rudd I’m starting to think there’s a very real possibility he might have stolen the Time Stone from his time as Ant-Man and found it really works.

I first came across Rudd in Friends, where he played the character Mike from 2002-2004. That’s 18 whole years ago – a child could have been born, grown up and become a legal adult in that time, and yet he hasn’t aged a day.

Paul Rudd in Friends Warner Bros.

I later realised Rudd also starred in the classic 90s film Clueless, which was released in 1995. That was the year before I was born, and again, in the time it’s taken me to become a fully-functioning adult and get a job in which I write about how old Paul Rudd is, he still doesn’t seem to have developed a single new wrinkle or grey hair.

Rudd’s fans appear to be just as confused about his age, and though many of them attempted to wish him Happy Birthday yesterday, April 6, there were many who struggled to figure out just exactly how many years he was celebrating.

Billy On The Street star Billy Eichner seemed pretty confident with his guess, writing:

It’s Paul Rudd’s birthday today. He is – I’m not joking – 88.

Other fans were less sure, with one responding:

Happy Birthday to Paul Rudd. How old is he again? 28? 102? 74? Honestly the man doesn’t age.

One Twitter user decided to cover all the bases and use the same picture of Rudd to depict how he’s changed over the last four decades, writing:

Happy Birthday to Paul Rudd! Here he is in 2020, 2010, 2000 and 1990

Chris Evans dropped a hint about how old his Avengers co-star is, though even he acknowledged that Rudd appears to have completely defied the ageing process.

He wrote:

Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday (since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!!

Though I refuse to believe it, Paul Rudd did actually turn 51 yesterday, surpassing the big 5-0 by a whole year, and yet still looking exactly the same as he did in Clueless, 25 years ago.

We should probably stop expecting him to change, at this point. As Chris Evans pointed out, it’s been a good two decades, if not more, since he stopped ageing, so it’s not likely to happen any time soon. He’s obviously going to be around forever, and if that’s not something to celebrate I don’t know what is.

Happy belated birthday, you great, ageless man.