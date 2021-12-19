Paul Rudd ‘Extremely Disappointed’ Joining SNL’s ‘Five-Timers Club’ In Covid Hit Finale

NBCUniversal

Paul Rudd’s fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live was without a live studio audience due to Covid.

Making his fifth appearance as the host of popular US sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, actor Paul Rudd joined the famed ‘Five-Timers Club’ alongside famous faces such as Tom Hanks, Steve Martin and Danny DeVito.

However, Rudd’s big night had to go forward without a live audience and only a limited cast and crew due to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A number of SNL cast and crew members tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, which prompted NBC to take emergency measures, Variety reports.

Crew members apparently voiced their concerns on Thursday and Friday this week about the rising levels of Covid infection rates and hospitalisations following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

According to The Guardian, New York state reported 22,000 cases of coronavirus on Friday, December 17, surpassing the previous day’s total as the highest recorded figure for new cases since testing became widely available.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said the Omicron variant was ‘in full force’ across the city, and many other live performances have been affected.

Rudd was welcomed onto the stage by fellow Five-Timers Club members Tom Hanks and Tina Fey, and was presented with a commemorative jacket by Kenan Thompson, SNL‘s longest running cast member.

The Ant-Man star, recently named People’s ‘sexiest man alive’ for 2021, joked about being ‘extremely disappointed’ that almost nobody was there to witness his big moment.