Paul Rudd Hasn’t Aged In 30 Years, Unearthed Commercial Proves

An unearthed commercial has shown how Paul Rudd simply hasn’t aged in a whole 30 years.

The 1991 Nintendo advert has recently gone viral, showing Rudd in what was reportedly his first on-screen role, aged 22.

Viewers of the 30-second commercial have subsequently been left speechless due to Rudd, who’s now 52, appearing not to have aged at all in three decades.

In the commercial, the American actor can be seen playing classic Super Nintendo video games on a large screen.

Rudd is joined in the advert by friends, who all stare up at the screen in amazement as the advert concludes ‘Now you’re playing with power. Super power.’

While technology has advanced many years since then, Rudd‘s face apparently has not.

The ad aired three decades ago, but it has recently resurfaced via social media, due to fans being in awe of the actor’s appearance, which they note as having barely changed.

Check out the advert below:

The video has amassed over 321,463 views, with other YouTube users taking to the comments to express their amazement. One said: ‘He doesn’t age, HE JUST GETS BETTER LOOKING, SOMEHOW.’

Another wrote:

Every time this came on TV, I would stop whatever I was doing and just marvel at the screen. I can’t believe, this whole time, it was Paul Rudd pulling the strings of fate.

A third commented: ‘Happy 52nd Birthday, Paul Rudd! And to think you could shoot this commercial today and no one can tell the difference!!’

He may now be 52, but by some strange and blessed forces, Rudd still looks the same as he did all those years ago. One thing’s for sure, we need to know what face cream he’s using and we need to know it fast.