Paul Rudd Reveals Who His Wife Thinks Is The Sexiest Man Alive And It’s Not Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd has hilariously revealed who his wife actually thinks is the sexiest man alive.
The 52-year-old had no time to bask in his newfound fame of being voted the Sexiest Man Alive, after he stepped out on the red carpet in New York, strutting his stuff and looking as young as ever.
However, not everyone close to Rudd actually voted in the awards, with the actor admitting at the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife that not only did is wife not vote, but that if she had, it wouldn’t have even been for him.
Rudd told Extra how his wife would actually have voted for The Matrix’s Keanu Reeves.
He said:
No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves… Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him.
Ryan Reynolds had a similarly hilarious reaction to Rudd being crowned the title, advising the Ant-Man actor to ‘seize the opportunity’ rather than playing it ‘shy’ or ‘bashful’.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars members of the original cast Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, which Rudd said made him feel ‘a little nervous’, but also ‘excited’.
‘You look down and see those three guys standing there […] I still feel that,’ he said.
Rudd noted how it was ‘really exciting and an honour’ to work with the iconic cast members, however at the premiere, he refused to comment on his next project, which is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set for release in cinemas on November 19.
