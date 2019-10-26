Paul Rudd Shows Off Bizarre Hidden Talent In Netflix Interview

Netflix

Paul Rudd is a man of many talents.

He proved to us he can slappa’ da bass in I Love You, Man, he showed us how brilliantly he can play the piano as Mike in Friends, and in Living With Yourself he proved he can live to fight another day, despite being quite literally buried alive. What a guy.

Okay, so these talents might actually belong to his characters rather than Paul himself. But it turns out the actor does have a secret talent, and it involves an apple.

Rudd showed off his impressive talent during a promo video for his new Netflix comedy series, Living With Yourself.

Charlie Cocksedge

His co-star Aisling Bea asks him:

Paul, do you remember our very first meeting? And the odd thing you did when I was leaving the room?

Bea then whips out a shiny green apple, and says Rudd was able to half it with his bare hands.

She said:

You said that you could half an apple straight in front of me, which would slowly become a metaphor for the show.

Can he do it? Well, you can watch him attempt the impressive feat right here:

Watch Paul Rudd split an apple in half with his bare hands. pic.twitter.com/qjqexAvUQV — Netflix US (@netflix) October 25, 2019

Funnily enough, this isn’t the only talent held by the absolute gem that is Paul Rudd, as the actor has also mastered the art of adding arses and scrotums to everyday photos.

You can check out Rudd’s remarkable talent at 16:26 in the episode of First We Feast’s chicken wing-based talk show, Hot Ones, below:

While appearing on the hit YouTube web-series, host Sean Evans brought up a claim from writer-director Judd Apatow – that, apparently, Rudd likes to add butts to photos.

The Role Models actor confirmed it and proceeded to show Evans how exactly he manages the hilarious feat. Just when we thought this man couldn’t get any better.

Living With Yourself is available to watch on Netflix now.

