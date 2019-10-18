Paul Rudd’s Greatest Talent Is Making His Pinkie Into A ‘Great Scrotum’ In All His Pics

First We Feast/YouTube

Everybody loves Paul Rudd. It’s just science – he’s one of the most likeable, eternally young celebrities in Hollywood.

From I Love You, Man to Ant-Man, from Friends to The 40-Year-Old Virgin, his comedic talents know no bounds.

Thankfully, it appears he’s just as much of a gem in real-life – especially when adding arses and scrotums to everyday photos.

Check out the clip from First We Feast’s chicken wing-based talk show, Hot Ones, below:

While appearing on the hit YouTube web-series, host Sean Evans brought up a claim from writer-director Judd Apatow – that, apparently, Rudd likes to add butts to photos.

The Role Models actor confirmed it, and proceeded to show Evans how exactly he manages the hilarious feat.

It turns out Rudd is particularly adept at making his pinkie look like a person standing bare-arsed in front of the camera, adding a filthy edge to the most innocuous of photos.

If he bends it just the right way, he can even make it look like there’s a hanging ballsack. Apparently, he has ‘thousands’ of them, with people you wouldn’t expect.

Evans is clearly impressed, saying: ‘Whoa! You got a ball sack in there!’

It’s not an amateur hobby for Rudd though. ‘After a while, you learn tricks… expanding, growing,’ he said.

His skills aren’t limited to males: he shows Evans a particularly creative gesture with his hands to make it look like a woman with her legs open in front of the lens.

Rudd has had quite a busy few years: since his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man, he turned the superhero into a household name. He appeared alongside the roster of beloved characters in the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame.

There are rumours Ant-Man 3 has been given the go-ahead for Phase Five of the MCU – so it hopefully won’t be too long before we see Scott Lang again.

He was recently seen in Zach Galifianakis’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie, an amazingly self-aware parody of celebrity talk show culture.

His latest role is in Netflix’s mysterious comedy-drama Living With Yourself, which sees Rudd discovering he has a doppelganger.

Check out the official trailer for Living With Yourself below:

The official synopsis for the show reads:

A man who’s burned out on life and love undergoes a mysterious treatment, only to find that he’s been replaced by a better version of himself.

It’s currently sitting at an impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers calling it ‘delightfully deranged’.

You can watch the full Hot Ones episode below:

Living With Yourself is available to watch on Netflix now.

