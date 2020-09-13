Paul Walker's Daughter Posts Touching Tribute On His Birthday meadowwalker/Instagram

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, has shared a touching tribute to mark her late father’s birthday, describing him as ‘the most beautiful soul’.

The Fast & Furious actor died in 2013 at the age of 40, when a car he was travelling in crashed into a light pole and caught fire in Santa Clarita, California.

Now, on what would have been his 47th birthday, his 21-year-old daughter has honoured him by sharing a childhood photo of her being held by Walker on social media.

‘The moment I realised we are twins,’ she captioned the photo on Saturday, September 12. ‘Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.’

Since his death, Meadow has continued to honour her father’s legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation by ‘helping ocean leaders of tomorrow become beacons in the fight to protect our oceans, wildlife, and ourselves’.

Meadow continued to do so on Saturday by launching the foundation’s annual ‘Do Good’ challenge, which coincides with Paul’s birthday each year. Sharing a photo of her and a friend on Instagram, the 21-year-old said she was ‘keeping it simple’ this year before going on to say: ‘I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends.’

She then encouraged her followers to ‘tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what’, before nominating some of her own friends to ‘share a random act of kindness’.

The Paul Walker Foundation later shared more details of the challenge on its Instagram page, alongside the same photo Meadow shared of her and Paul when she was younger.

‘Doing good goes both ways,’ the organisation wrote alongside the photo. ‘This challenge we’d like you to keep in mind that whether you’re doing good for others, being good to yourself is also important.’

The foundation went on to say it would ‘love to hear from our PW family’, adding they will be giving away merch and gift cards to participants who submit their own ‘Do Good’ stories.

Rest in peace, Paul.