Paul Walker’s Daughter Shares Details Of Secret Tumour Removal

Meadow Walker/ Instagram

Meadow, the daughter of the Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, has opened up about her secret tumour removal via Instagram.

Last month, Meadow married her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan and was walked down the aisle by her late father’s Fast and Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, after Paul died at the age of 40 in a car accident.

However, in her most recent post, Walker revealed that she had a tumour removed two years ago, taking to her social media to share her journey and explaining how she has been left feeling ‘blessed and grateful’.

Alamy

Yesterday, November 12, alongside a picture of her in a blue hair net, with surgical markers on her head, Meadow let followers know that she used to have a tumour.

She stated:

Two years ago today, I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumour. Blessed and grateful.

The 23-year-old can be seen posing with her thumb up in the image, smiling to her 3.6 million followers.

The post has since amassed floods of comments from fans and friends of the model, to show her their support. One said, ‘Glad you are safe and healthy.’

Another wrote:

Whatever medical situation came up, I’m glad you made it through. You’re a very tough person.

A third commented, ‘I’m so sorry you had to experience that, and very happy that you’re ok.’

Vin Diesel, Meadow’s godfather, sent an emoji of the prayer hands, alongside other celebrities who sent hearts.

@meadowwalker / Instagram

Meadow is not only a model but the founder and president of the Paul Walker Foundation, which hopes to ‘leave people better educated and equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow’, according to its website.

Meadow is also a global ambassador and advisor for Everyone’s Invited, a movement that ‘aims to expose and eradicate rape culture’ through the sharing of testimonials.