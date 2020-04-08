Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Heartwarming Never-Before-Seen Video Of Her Late Dad

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, has shared a never-before-seen heartwarming video of her late father celebrating one of his birthdays.

Paul tragically passed away in a car accident in November 2013, when Meadow was just 15 years old.

His daughter, now 21, has often paid tribute to him on social media in the past, but this week she decided to share some previously unseen footage taken of the Fast and the Furious star.

Paul Walker

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but it sees Meadow hiding in a dark room before popping out from behind a door to surprise Paul, who jumps back and shouts in shock.

Meadow can be heard saying ‘hi’ to her surprised dad, who falls on the bed as she shouts ‘Happy Birthday!’ Paul looks nothing but happy as he chuckles and tries to get his head around the unexpected situation.

He laughs:

What the hell are you doing? You just scared the hell out of me.

Paul pulls his daughter in for a hug in what was clearly a very special moment for the pair, and until now Meadow has kept the video to herself.

On Instagram, she explained she’d ‘never thought [she’d] share’ the video, but decided that now the time ‘felt right’.

She added:

Be good. I love you. Stay safe.

Meadow has continued to express her love for her father since his death, and in 2015 she honoured him by setting up the Paul Walker Foundation, an organisation that helps to protect oceans and wildlife.

Though he was best known as an actor, Paul had a passion for marine biology and found time to pursue the interest in between starring in major Hollywood films.

Meadow’s decision to share the never-before-seen footage this week has brought happiness to many of Paul’s fans, who expressed their gratitude on her Instagram post.

One fan commented:

thanks again for sharing sweet memories of your dad with us meadow. we love & support you endlessly.

The video brings some light amid tough times, which is likely exactly why Meadow decided to post it. She has expressed support for those struggling during the outbreak as last month she announced the Paul Walker Foundation was teaming up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help provide children with meals.

At the time, she encouraged her followers to ‘stay home’ and ‘lookout for each other during this time’.

It’s clear Meadow and her father had a great relationship, and she continues to be a credit to him.

