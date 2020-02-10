Penn Badgley Expecting First Child With Wife After Series Of Miscarriages
Penn Badgley is expecting his first child with his wife following a series of miscarriages.
The You star married singer Domino Kirke in 2017, becoming stepfather to her now-10-year-old son, Cassius.
In the following years, Kirke and Badgley sadly experienced two consecutive miscarriages; experiences which caused Kirke to stop ‘trusting [her] body’.
However, the singer, who also works as a birth doula, took to Instagram today, February 10, to announce she and her husband are expecting a new member of the family.
In an emotional post, she wrote:
On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.
When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.
You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.
Badgley doesn’t appear to have publicly spoken out about the pregnancy at the time of writing, but he’s undoubtedly overjoyed with the news.
Kirke described the actor as being a ‘good stepdad’ to Cassius, explaining Badgley does a great job of caring for her son.
Speaking to Us Weekly last year, the singer said:
He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.
Badgley expressed his love for his wife in a birthday post in December, in which he described Kirke as a ‘truly radiant soul’.
He continued:
[Y]ou seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It’s really impressive, and quite mysterious…
Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA. In pictures as a very young child, you exude it—a great care and sweetness; an invitation.
You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I’m really glad we’re married.
Congratulations to the lovely couple!
