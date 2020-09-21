Penn Badgley Welcomes First Child With Wife After Series Of Miscarriages

On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing… As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.

When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.

You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.