Penn Badgley Welcomes First Child With Wife After Series Of Miscarriages
Star of Netflix’s You, Penn Badgley, and his wife Domino Kirke have celebrated the arrival of their newborn son after experiencing two miscarriages.
Badgley became stepfather to Kirke’s son Cassius, when the couple tied the knot in 2017, and earlier this year they announced their family would soon be getting a new little member.
On Sunday, September 20, Kirke took to Instagram to reveal their baby boy had arrived last month and that Kirke was 40 days postpartum.
The mother shared the news with a picture of heart-shaped ‘placenta art,’ which had presumably been created following the birth of their son, along with the caption: ‘His heart shaped home.’
The baby’s arrival was made even more special as Kirke, who works as a singer and a birth doula, previously revealed she and Badgley were ‘ready to call it’ after she experienced two miscarriages in a row.
She announced her pregnancy with a lengthy Instagram post, in which she said she had ‘stopped trusting [her] body and started to accept the fact [she] was done.’
Alongside a picture of her bump, she wrote:
On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing… As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.
When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.
You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.
After sharing the news of his arrival, Kirke also shared a snap of the newborn wrapped in a white blanket as she lay on the sofa next to him.
Badgley hasn’t yet commented on the arrival of his new son, though he’s no doubt overjoyed to see his family expand. The You star has made his love and adoration for his wife clear as he previously described her as a ‘truly radiant soul’ whose desire to be of service to others is ‘in [her] DNA.’
Badgley expressed his hopes to ‘always hope to be a source of joy’ for his wife, who he began dating in 2014. Hopefully it won’t be long before we see some sweet snaps of the family all together. Welcome to the world, baby Badgley!
