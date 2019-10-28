People Are Baffled By Kylie Jenner Dressing Daughter Stormi Up As Her For Halloween

PA Images/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Halloween is typically a time when people dress up as monsters, dead people or gruesome, bloody characters but Kylie Jenner decided to mix things up a bit by dressing her daughter up as herself.

I’d say I can’t decide if the costume is cute or incredibly egotistical, but it really depends on whose choice it was. For all we know, the little girl might have begged her mum to dress her up in one of her gowns – if so, then it’s pretty cute.

On the other hand, if Kylie selected the costume for her daughter, then it’s a bit more questionable.

They could have got away with claiming it was some kind of play on Freaky Friday if the mum had dressed up as her daughter as well, but in this case it appears Kylie really just wanted to see her little girl following in her footsteps.

The 22-year-old dressed her daughter in a mini version of her own Met Gala 2019 gown, which was made of a nude bodice covered in a glitzy pattern with purple, fluffy arms and a matching skirt.

The one-year-old even had a purple wig to match her mum’s locks; a look which probably set the mother back a fair few dollars.

While Stormi did look cute amid the fluff, her face suggests she would have preferred to dress as her favourite cartoon character, or perhaps a classic witch or ghost.

Rather than adopting a winning pose to match her Met Gala Halloween look, the toddler appeared quite grumpy as she gazed at something off camera. Though, to be fair she did manage to crack a smile in a video her mum shared of the look.

Kylie posted pictures of her daughter on Instagram, writing:

My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!

PA Images

Hundreds of internet users were quick to respond to the images, with some commenting their praise while others expressed their confusion at the 22-year-old’s decision.

One Twitter user wrote:

she looks adorable but i’m just confused as to why the child went as her own mom-

Others honed in on the youngster’s unimpressed expression, with one writing:

Stormi looks scared lmfao

“Can y’all come rescue me now”

Stormi looks scared lmfao

"Can y'all come rescue me now" — 🍃👻Sammi👻🍃 (@SummertimeGee) October 28, 2019

Another tweeted:

She’s not even 2 yet and she’s already had enough

She’s not even 2 yet and she’s already had enough — joe (@Joemielee) October 28, 2019

The costume was certainly well-executed, so we just have to hope Stormi was pleased with her Halloween look. If not, at least she’s still got time before the big day to change her mind!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]