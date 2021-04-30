People Are Calling Out John Barrowman For His Inappropriate Behaviour After Old Video Resurfaces

PA Images / BBC

In the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against Noel Clarke, a video with John Barrowman and the actor has resurfaced.

On April 29, The Guardian published an article that noted twenty women’s accusations of sexual harassment and bullying against Noel Clarke. The accusations ranged from verbal harassment to secretly recording nude auditions. Through his lawyer, Clarke has denied all the allegations bar one offensive comment.

Clarke was recently awarded an outstanding contribution award by BAFTA but this has since been rescinded alongside his membership. On the back of the accusations against Clarke, a video of John Barrowman and the actor is causing controversy.

The video features Noel Clarke and John Barrowman discussing the filming of Torchwood. In the footage, Clarke notes that ‘Barrowman is there taking his d**k out every five minutes’ and then imitates Barrowman tapping everyone with his penis by using his microphone in a similar action. At the time, the crowd laughed at the comments but it has been re-evaluated after the recent allegations against Clarke.

The reactions to the video have expressed concern about what was said. Many are noting that the joke about Barrowman revealing himself isn’t funny and lasts far too long. Others have reflected on how men revealing themselves in the entertainment industry is seemingly accepted while it leads to severe punishment in any other profession.

This isn’t the first report of Barrowman exposing himself, and during his days in the Torchwood series, he ran into many related issues. Most notably, the actor apologised after exposing himself on a live BBC Radio 1 show hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac. There was only one complaint about the incident but it did lead to an official apology from the actor and the BBC.

PA Images

As per The Guardian, Barrowman said:

I apologise for any offence I have caused. I was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter of the show and went too far. I was wrong to do this and it will never happen again. I really appreciate the great support I have received from the BBC over the last few years and would never intentionally do anything to undermine the integrity of the corporation.

In response, the BBC stated: ‘We do feel that the programme overstepped the mark. We acknowledge this and apologised at the end of the live programme.’

The actor has yet toBAFT comment on the footage, although many are revisiting and discussing it. Going forward, it is clear that people don’t see the kind of behaviour that was discussed as a joke.