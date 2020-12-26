People Are Comparing Kim Kardashian's Christmas Outfit To The Hulk kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West’s Christmas outfit, which featured a green, rubber corset, is being compared to The Hulk.

Interestingly, the corset seems to have a six-pack of abs built into it, which many of her followers likened to those belonging to Marvel’s Hulk.

The reality star and business woman posted a series of pictures from the family’s day on Instagram, but much of the attention in the comments section was focused on her attire.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She paired the dark green corset with a lime-coloured satin skirt featuring a thigh-high split.

‘Merry Hulkmas!’ one user wrote. Another said: ‘Halloween fit on Xmas ok’.

Another comment which has received more than 1,000 likes compared her outfit to another fictional character.

‘Why is Kim dressed as mutant ninja turtle?’ the user wrote.

Also poking fun at her own outfit, Kim captioned one of her photos alongside half-sister Kylie with: Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Aside from pictures with her four children, she shared shots of Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Kendall.

Earlier this month, Kim and Kourtney came under fire after their children were filmed performing a Māori haka.

The family were accused of cultural appropriation after Scott Disick shared footage of the war dance to his Instagram Story.

One Twitter user wrote: Why the f*ck are the Kardashian West Disick kids doing a haka on Scott’s story? That feels wildly inappropriate?

The dance was a rendition of Ka Mate, a Māori haka composed by Te Rauparaha, a war leader of the Ngāti Toa tribe of the North Island of New Zealand.