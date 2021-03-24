People Are Convinced Hannah Montana Is Returning As Twitter Profile Mysteriously Verified

Disney

The Hannah Montana Twitter profile has been verified just days ahead of when the show would have turned 15 years old.

Eagle-eyed fans made the spot sometime yesterday, and many are convinced that the verification is a hint at a reboot.

Advert 10

The account’s bio reads, ‘Your favourite teen pop sensation since 2006. Teen by day. Popstar by night’, but makes no mention of her return.

Hannah Montana now also has her own Instagram page, which is followed by Miley Cyrus herself.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to find out. Today, March 24, marks exactly 15 years since the very first episode of the show aired.

Advert 10

Over on Twitter, speculation surrounding what the newly verified status could mean is already rife.

‘Wait, hold up, are we getting a reboot?’, one person wrote. Another simply said: ‘Hannah Montana is COMING’.

‘Hannah Montana is the queen of pop. Her album debuted #1 and your favs? Can’t even reach a debut of #4,’ a third said.

Advert 10

The original sitcom – which if you didn’t know, follows the life of a teenager who lives a relatively normal life by day but is a world-dominating pop star by night – aired for just over five years since its first episode in 2006.

The final season aired in July 2010, with Cyrus saying she felt she had outgrown the show and needed to move on.

The show was one of Disney‘s most commercially successful franchises, leading to both a feature film and concert film. It also won numerous awards, most notably landing Cyrus a Young Artist Award for ‘Best Performance in a TV Series, Leading Young Actress’ in 2008.