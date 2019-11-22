People Are Convinced Kim Kardashian Has A Sixth Toe Again

PA/kimkardashianwest/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is probably best known for forging an incredibly successful career as a businesswoman and worldwide influencer, from the humble beginnings of cleaning out celebrities’ wardrobes.

But, while the reality star is easily one of the most recognisable celebrities in the world, Kimmy K regularly finds herself targeted by online trolls who will pick on her for just about anything.

Most recently, the 39-year-old has been accused of being ‘not human’ by trolls once again insisting she has ‘six toes’ on one foot.

Cruel trolls have taken aim at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star after her most recent red carpet appearance at the American Influencer Awards.

The mum-of-four wore open toe red heels with a clear strap, showing off her feet for the world to see, and of course, it wasn’t long before Twitter went into meltdown, once again, convinced she was revealing her ‘sixth toe’.

Obviously, all it takes is quick zoom in to see the fact that Kim’s red heels are merely squeezing her feet so that a bit of flesh is being pushed forward, and therefore from a quick glance could potentially appear to be a sixth toe.

Does she have six toes?🥴 — ♡DINEO MAŠHADI♡ (@deeneo_m) November 19, 2019

One Twitter user harshly wrote:

U really have 6 toes on both feet LMAOO You’re not human at all.

Another added:

Why am I seeing 6 toes?

This isn’t the first time the world has gone in on Kim over her alleged sixth toe either.

Following a photoshoot with her sister Kylie Jenner, Kim was accused of photoshopping the image, which appeared to leave her with six toes.

The post was removed after the comments section became flooded with toe-related jibes and a rep for the star was forced to step in and deny the existence of the sixth toe. I’m being deadly serious.

A rep for Kim told Page Six at the time:

The confusing illusion is the result not of Photoshop, but of the sideways angle of the star’s foot.

It seems entirely ridiculous that someone would need to come forward to confirm that Kim in fact has just five toes on each foot, but hey, that’s showbiz.

In other news, if Kim’s toes are all people can find to pick on, I think that’s pretty good going for a woman of her profile.

