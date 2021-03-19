People Are Demanding To See The NC-17 Cut Of Robin Williams Classic Mrs. Doubtfire

20th Century Fox

People are demanding to see the NC-17 cut of Mrs Doubtfire after a Twitter account dedicated to film facts revealed they exist.

The account, FilmFacts, tweeted that the late Robin Williams improvised so much on the set of the family favourite that ‘there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film’.

The NC-17 rating means that it is not suitable for viewing by children under the age of 17. The final cut of the film was released with a PG-13 rating.

The tweet has certainly got the attention of fans of the film, who are demanding to see the cuts.

‘Robin was fully in his bag during this movie. The NC 17 cut gotta be [fire emoji],’ one person wrote.

Another said: ‘I would throw so much money at an NC-17 Mrs Doubtfire.’

Making their feelings known, a third person simply wrote: ‘RELEASE THE CUTS’.

The fact seems to come from a 2015 Yahoo! Entertainment interview with Chris Columbus, the director of the film.

Columbus told the publication that Williams was ‘without a doubt’ the best actor he has ever worked with.

The director said he had crew set up multiple cameras at once ‘like shooting a documentary’ in a bid to capture Williams’ gift for improvisation while shooting the film.

‘For instance, in the dinner scene toward the end of the movie, the other actors had no idea what he was going to say. And it was getting their expressions and reactions the first time they ever heard him say something like that,’ he said.

This fondness of improvisation meant the production staff ended up with four different cuts of the film when editing; ‘literally, a PG-rated version of the film, PG-13, R, and NC-17,’ Columbus said.

