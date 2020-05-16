People Are Dragging Kim Kardashian's Facetune For Making Her Look Younger Than Mason PA/Kim Kardashian/Twitter

You can say what you want about Kim Kardashian, but no one can deny she is the ultimate queen of the selfie.

Advert

The 39-year-old reality star looks impossibly perfect in every picture which graces the internet. However, common sense would tell us that she doesn’t simply whack out her iPhone and upload the first untouched photo to Instagram. It’s not 2010, you know.

But, Kim K’s latest selfie, featuring her nephew, 10-year-old Mason Disick, has gotten people talking about whether she may have taken it a tad too far this time around.

Yesterday, May 15, Kim took to Twitter with an undeniably gorgeous picture of her and Mason, who is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, alongside the caption, ‘My day one’.

Advert

While some people (myself included) were just so startled at how old and mature Mason looks, others were completely baffled by whatever Kim had done to the picture which left her looking younger than her 10-year-old nephew.

‘FaceTuned so bad you have that five-year-old looking like a 50-year-old trying to look like a 20-year-old,’ one Twitter follower commented, while another added, ‘something doesn’t seem right here…’

For Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans, it’s bizarre to see how Mason has grown from the tiny little kid running around being cute in the background, to being a real life kid with his own social media following, but here we are.

And, this isn’t the first time Mason has caused a stir online, because earlier this year, in March, the pre-teen went live on Instagram, where he revealed his aunt Kylie Jenner had gotten back together with Travis Scott. It was incredible.

While most of us were amazed at the youngster’s secret-spilling live appearance, his mum was less than impressed and forced him to delete his account the very next day.

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Went Live On TikTok Hours After She Deleted His Instagram Mason Disick/Instagram

‘I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t [old enough]. He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13,’ she explained on an Insta live for Poosh. ‘I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean. It’s really easy to get consumed with it.’

Advert

She added:

Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it. But I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice.

But, despite a bit of meddling from his parents, Mason was determined to speak to his fans, carrying out a live Q&A on TikTok just hours later.

You just love to see it.