People Are Fighting Over Which Famous Chris 'Has To Go' PA

A Twitterstorm has erupted after TV boss Amy Burg reignited the ‘Battle of the Chrises,’ declaring one of them ‘has to go’.

Amy shared pictures of Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, and let the world of Twitter break into a frenzy, before throwing some not-so-subtle shade at Pratt.

In a follow up tweet, she replaced the picture of the Jurassic World actor with a picture of Chris O’Dowd, and wrote: ‘I feel like this is harder.’

And it seems like she wasn’t wrong. The majority of people voted in favour of casting aside Pratt, with many people citing his political beliefs as the catalyst.

‘I thought we all agreed Chris Pratt had been kicked out of Chris Club for his homophobic church and his dismissal of the urgency of this election. He’s the obvious choice,’ one person tweeted, while another added: ‘Chris Pratt being a Trump supporter is kind of obvious when he kills animals for sport and his father in law is a former Republican Governor.’

Although Pratt has never openly come out and said he supports Trump, he was noticeably missing from the Russo Brothers’ virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden, which – coupled with some of his views on other issues – has led to people making the calculated assumption.

Meanwhile, others mentioned his marriage with Scary Movie star Anna Faris as being the reason why he’s the ‘one to go.’

‘Goodbye Chris Pratt, who left his wife when he got more famous than her, is a massive hypocrite for divorcing and remarrying, and who literally speaks as though he is a Commander in Gilead,’ one wrote.

Another Twitter user added:

Chris Pratt was cancelled to me the second he hurt Anna Faris.

Although, it’s not all hate. Some people were simply there to show their love for Hemsworth, who must be protected at all costs.