People Are In Tears After Discovering Rebel Wilson’s Siblings’ Names

PA Images/@rebelwilson/Instagram

A number of celebrities have caused raised eyebrows for their bizarre choices of children’s names over the year, so much so that you’d think we’d have become pretty immune by now.

We have Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, Jamie Oliver’s son River Rocket Blue Dallas, and, perhaps one of the most unusual of all, Elon Musk’s child, X Æ A-Xii.

It’s hard to imagine anyone would be shocked by a name again after the latter was announced last year, but Twitter user Marieke Hardy proved that is not the case when she learned the names of Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson’s siblings.

Rebel, whose full name is Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson, is the eldest of her siblings, each of who have names equally as rebel-lious as the actor.

Two years after Rebel was welcomed into the world in 1980, her first sister arrived and was named Liberty. Up next is brother Ryot, and finally the youngest sibling, who goes by the name Annachi.

I say ‘goes by’ because Annachi’s real name is actually Annaleise, according to Distractify, but the youngest sibling is said to prefer sticking to the nickname, which is undoubtedly more in keeping with the family theme of, well, general anarchy.

Upon learning this information, Hardy wrote, ‘Why did none of you tell me that Rebel Wilson has siblings named Annachi and Ryot, were you keeping it from me for a reason.’

Hardy is not alone in her surprise about the discovery, with Twitter users unable to contain their shock over the themed names.

One person responded, ‘Who’s in charge of names in that family?!’

Another commented, ‘No. Surely not. What kind of parent does that?’

Other Twitter users expressed their amusement with a flurry of laughing emojis, though some of Rebel’s fans appear to have been in the know about her family’s names for years, with one tweet dating back to 2013 describing the family as ‘badass’ for their names.

I think it’s safe to say the names of Rebel’s family members aren’t the strangest out there, but people probably aren’t likely to forget them any time soon!