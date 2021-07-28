People Are Pointing Out A Trend In The Victims Of Piers Morgan’s Rants

PA Images

Many fans have come forward to show support for Simone Biles, who has opened up about her decision not to participate in the gymnastic team final.

The 24-year-old Olympian, who is widely regarded to be among the leading gymnasts of her generation, has revealed she dropped out of the final for the good of her mental health, a decision that of course should be respected.

Unfortunately, there were also those who decided to use this as an opportunity to spread nastiness, despite mental health problems being a very serious issue that affects the lives and careers of countless people across the world.

Piers Morgan was among those taking aim at Biles for her decision, blasting her on social media before writing a Mail Online column slamming her for quitting.

He wrote:

Well sorry if it offends all the howling Twitter snowflake virtue-signallers, but I don’t think it’s remotely courageous, heroic or inspiring to quit. And yes, I say that as someone who walked off the set of Good Morning Britain earlier this year during an argument with a co-worker about Meghan Markle, the person who more than any other has fuelled this cynical new phenomenon of shutting down legitimate criticism by disingenuously playing the mental health and race cards.

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Piers has targeted a young Olympian over their mental health. Shortly after the ceremony, the outspoken broadcaster came under fire after tweeting about Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Osaka, 23, had been chosen to light the Olympic Cauldron ahead of her first sporting competition since she dropped out of the French Open back in May.

Osaka decided against participating in Wimbledon or the French Open, after being handed a $15,000 fine and threatened with suspension for refusing to appear at a press conference. Explaining her decision at the time, Osaka said that she often felt ‘people have no regard’ for the mental health of athletes.

Taking a dismissive view towards Osaka’s mental health issues, Morgan sneered:

So glad she found the strength.. she must be exhausted after all those magazine covers!

People have now pointed out an uncomfortable pattern with those Morgan picks out for his regular rants, noting that his targets are often women of colour.

His open dislike of Meghan Markle is well known, and he has also previously taken issue with tennis star Serena Williams and actor Jameela Jamil.

One Twitter user wrote:

Watching Piers Morgan bully another prominent black woman should not be surprising to anyone…Britain continues to give that man support to openly berate Meghan Markle so incredibly loudly, he now has an audience for this shitty behaviour…solidarity with Meghan, Simone and Naomi.

Another wrote:

Piers Morgan bullied #NaomiOsaka, he is now bullying #SimoneBiles and has been bullying #MeghanMarkle for 4 years. It seems like he has a problem with black women setting boundaries. Yet he won’t last day on their shoes

A third person noted:

Piers Morgan blocked me for his peace of mind because I’ve called him out for being an absolute racist who harasses Black women. Now he’s going after Simone Biles for prioritizing her health. Everyone but Sharon Osborne and other bigots recognize that bully for what he is.

Piers has responded to accusations about this apparent pattern, after being called out for appearing to have an issue with ‘strong black women’:

I love strong black women… what it is with you bringing race into this debate?

However, many social users remain unconvinced by this defence, arguing how it is telling that Piers has repeatedly come to the defence of former footballer Paul Gascoigne, who has also struggled with mental health issues.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk