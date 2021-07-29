@konradannerud/Paramount Pictures

People cannot get over Leonardo DiCaprio’s Swedish Doppelgänger, Konrad Annerud.

If you have ever worried there’s not enough Leo to go around, then Konrad Annerud is the answer to your prayers.

The 21-year-old, who lives in Sweden, bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor from his Romeo and Juliet days. It’s impossible not to think he could be DiCaprio’s long-lost son.

Annerud is not only a Leo lookalike but also a Swedish bartender, musician and model. Despite how many of us would give an arm and a leg to have a jawline that so closely resembles DiCaprio’s, Annerud does not always enjoy the comparison.

He told the Swedish website Nyheter24: ‘It can be quite annoying sometimes when people call me Leo instead of my real name. But it’s fun to look like him, I mean, he’s handsome.’

While handsome seems like a bit of an understatement, Annerud has had some overwhelming interactions with Leo fans.

He explained:

When I was in Italy this summer I almost felt like shaving my hair off. It was very chaotic; people were yelling ‘Leo’ and wanted to take photos with me all the time. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced.

Before you all go jumping over to Sweden, it’s unclear if Annerud is single or not. But when you look like a younger Leo, model, skate, play music and have some cool tats, it’s hard to imagine that he isn’t inundated with dating requests.