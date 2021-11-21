People Don’t Believe That These Celebrities Are Not Related

Alamy

In celebrity lookalike news, fans are saying that actors Robert Ri’chard and Neal McDonough could be father and son.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the uncanny resemblance between the pair.

The 17-year age gap between Ri’chard and McDonough could also be a factor in their alleged relation to each other.

Ri’chard is an actor and producer, best known for his work in Coach Carter, House of Wax and One on One.

In 2020 the actor became a part of the Not Alone Foundation (NAF) a non-profit devoted to raising awareness for and preventing kidney disease.

Speaking of his charitable work and the importance of giving back, Ri’chard was inspired by his grandfather, as reported by The Atlanta Voice.

The actor said:

I grew up in a household where my grandfather told me to give much, ask little and inspire all, so that’s my mission on earth.

McDonough is best known for his work in Captain America: The First Avenger and American Horror Story. He has recently signed on to star in Dominic Scott Kay’s debut feature Drops of Jupiter.

The film, written by Kay during the pandemic, examines the connection between a blind boy named Lion and a girl with haemophilia, named Eloise.

McDonough and Kay also worked together on the Steve Spielberg film Minority Report.

McDonough and his wife Ruvé shared a joint statement about their connection to Kay and how they were looking forward to working together again.

They said:

Knowing Dominic for as long as we have, we could not be more excited or blessed to partake on this journey together.

However, this isn’t the only connection McDonough fans have been interested in, as many took to Twitter to ask if he and Ri’chard were related.

Many people quickly responded to the notion, with responses ranging from intrigued to full-on fan theories.

Either way, father and son or not, we hope they get to work together one day.