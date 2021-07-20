People Slam Celebrity Preacher Joel Osteen After Seeing His Latest Luxury Purchase

PA Images/@franklinleonard/Twitter

Celebrity preacher Joel Osteen has come under fire after social media users spotted pictures of his flashy new purchase.

The pastor is known to be one of the wealthiest and most popular in the United States, having claimed on his website to reach as many as 200 million homes across the country through platforms such as broadcasts and podcasts.

Osteen heads the Lakewood Church, a megachurch located in Houston, Texas, after being ‘thrust into full-time leadership’ when his father passed away in 1999.

PA Images

While pastors are not typically people we associate with flashiness, Osteen’s wealth was made evident in images that showed his new Ferrari which reportedly cost $325,000.

Twitter users were quick to slam the purchase online, with one person claiming the preacher ‘exploits religion and his followers to feed his own gluttony’.

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘Ferrari is trending. That means either someone won a race or Joel Osteen took some of the money Jesus told him to give to the poor and went on another shopping spree.’

As well as splashing the cash on a fancy car, the preacher appears to have forked out the big bucks for his 17,000 square-foot estate, which reports suggest is valued at around $10.5 million.

One Twitter user sarcastically came to Osteen’s ‘defense’ after pictures of his car emerged, writing: ‘In Joel Osteen’s defense, Jesus also drove a $325,000 car and lived in a eight figure 17,000 square foot home. You want him to park a Prius here? God don’t like ugly.’

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Osteen has a net worth of $100 million which has been credited to his work as a preacher, televangelist, and author.

