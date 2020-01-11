People Spooked By 'Pervy Ghost' In Olivia Attwood's Bathroom Selfie oliviajade_attwood/Instagram

Olivia Attwood got people talking over the weekend when she posted a picture of herself naked in a bathtub.

It wasn’t the picture itself that got her 1.8 million Instagram followers talking though, but rather an unusual ‘pervy ghost’ hiding in the background of the shot.

The former Love Island cast member, 28, was spooked when fans spotted a ‘terrifying face’ in the mirror behind her, and pointed it out to Olivia immediately after she posted the picture.

Olivia Attwood PA Images

In the mirror selfie, the 28-year-old posed gracefully in the bathtub wearing nothing more than her huge engagement ring, simple jewellery and a golden tan. She captioned the photo: ‘Washing me and my crystals .. 1st full moon of the decade.’

While many of her fans were left in awe by the nude photo – with one person exclaiming: ‘Oh my Jesus wow I wasn’t ready for this drop!!!’ and another writing: ‘Go onnnn the girl’ – it wasn’t long before fans started remarking on the strange face behind Olivia.

One person wrote: ‘Is that a face in the mirror? On the right…’ while another said: ‘Is it just me that noticed the face in the mirror.’ Another person said: ‘There’s a face in your mirror.’

Which straight away led others to notice it too, with one person describing it as ‘freaky’ and another saying it was ‘creepy’. One comment read: ‘First thing I noticed if I was her I’d be getting out of that building sharpish Pervy ghost!’

Another person claimed: ‘I wouldn’t ever get a bath again,’ while someone else wrote: ‘I wished I hadn’t have zoomed in & looked now. Resembles pinhead a bit obv without the pins.’

The multitude of comments led Olivia to take to her Instagram story, screenshotting a zoomed in section of the image and writing: ‘And then you’re all sending me this… F*CK MY LIFE!!!!!!! Omg Omg OMG.’

So yeah, I think it’s fair she was pretty freaked out by the whole thing. I mean, wouldn’t you be if you saw a pervy ghost looking back at you from your bathroom mirror?!

Just look at it:

olivia attwood posts selfie oliviajade_attwood/Instagram

It comes after her footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack proposed to her last October during a trip to Dubai, six months after she confirmed they had split in April.

It looks like the couple are still happily together though, if the huge diamond on her finger is anything to go by.

Let’s just hope the pervy ghost doesn’t mess things up…