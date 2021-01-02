People Think Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Is Pretending To Be Spanish hilariabaldwin/Instagram/PA

Social media users are convinced Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria is pretending to be Spanish after she posted an Instagram video in which she was notably lacking a Spanish accent.

Hilaria Baldwin gained the attention of the internet after sharing a picture of herself in underwear and holding her young son, Eduardo Pau Lucas. A number of social media users questioned whether she would have posted the photo if her body was a different shape, to which Hilaria responded with a video calling for body inclusivity.

Viewers noted that Hilaria seemed to have an American accent in the video, despite other footage showing her with a Spanish accent. The discrepancy encouraged internet sleuths to start digging into her background, in turn prompting Hilaria to share another video defending her heritage.

Check it out below:

Following the release of her initial video, social media Sherlocks delved into the internet archives to find old videos and interviews featuring Hilaria, many of which showed her speaking with a Spanish accent.

One clip, seemingly taken from a cooking show, showed the influencer and podcaster forget the word for ‘cucumber’, pointing to the vegetable and asking the host, ‘How do you say in English?’

However, the accent seemed to disappear in her body positivity video, which saw Hilaria speak instead with what sounded like an American accent.

Check out a clip below:

Twitter users found discrepancies relating to Hilaria’s upbringing, with some outlets saying she was born in Spain but raised in Massachusetts, while one clip shows her saying she ‘moved here’ when she was 19.

In an effort to clear things up, Hilaria posted a seven-minute video explaining she was born in Boston and spent her childhood between Spain and Boston. She has previously told The New York Times that she moved to New York when she was 19, rather than moving to the US.

In the recent Instagram video she said she grew up speaking two languages, and while she tries to enunciate each language clearly when possible, she finds herself mixing the languages if she gets nervous or upset.

Hilaria went on to address rumours about her name, explaining she used the name ‘Hilary’ in the US and ‘Hilaria’ in Spain while growing up before deciding to settle on Hilaria.

People Think Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Is Pretending To Be Spanish Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Summing up her explanation, the podcast host said:

This is a country of a lot of different cultures and I think we can be different parts of ourselves with different people.

Hilaria blamed media outlets for fuelling rumours about her heritage, and while the apparent disappearance of the Spanish accent in the body positivity video could well be down to the way Hilaria was pronouncing her words at that particular time, Twitter detectives aren’t quite convinced just yet.