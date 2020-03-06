People Think Gordon Ramsay's Baby Is Ready To Call People Idiot Sandwiches gordongram/Instagram/CBS Television Distribution

Gordon Ramsay’s young son Oscar is certainly a chip off the old block. Indeed, he would no doubt send said chip back to the kitchen with scathing feedback.

Despite being far too young to angrily march into a struggling restaurant and reduce the staff to quivering masses of jelly, little Oscar already appears to have mastered his dad’s eternally critical glare.

Even when enjoying days with his family by the seaside, Oscar is capable of producing the most adorably grumpy little expressions you ever did see. Pop a tiny chef’s hat on his head, and restaurateurs for miles around will be fleeing for the hills.

The uncanny resemblance between father and son has been noted by numerous amused fans on social media, with many left delighted by the way he already clenches his tiny fist as if just presented with a tough, leathery steak.

One person tweeted:

Gordon Ramsay’s son is so cute, but he already looks prepared to call folks idiot sandwiches.

Another said:

All it takes is one time for his bottle to not be warm enough.

A third person commented:

Bro. He look like he just tasted the oldest mushroom soup that was served ‘fresh’.

Of course, it’s still very much yet to be seen whether or not Oscar has inherited his famous father’s culinary talent or, indeed, his colourful vocabulary.

However, he has already emerged as a pint-sized internet celeb, having gained over 202,000 followers at the time of writing on his – already blue tick-ed – Instagram page.