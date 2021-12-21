Pete Davidson Spotted ‘Beaming’ As He Left Kim Kardashian’s Hotel After Reportedly Spending The Night
Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was spotted pulling a cheesy grin as he left Kim Kardashian’s hotel after spending the night.
Davidson and Kardashian appear to be spending more and more time together following the reality TV star’s split from Kanye West, reportedly having spent recent weeks enjoying romantic dinners, movie dates and even a matching pyjama party.
The pair were spotted hanging out on Davidson’s native Staten Island last week, and on Monday, December 20, Davidson was pictured leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Tribeca, where Kardashian was staying, after reportedly spending the night.
Though Kardashian is typically known to stay uptown in New York, she is thought to have chosen to stay at the Four Seasons to make it easier to travel to Staten Island.
Images shared by the Mail Online show Davidson on the phone and ignoring paparazzi as he left the hotel, but he flashed a cheesy grin to the cameras before climbing into a waiting SUV.
The sighting comes after a source close to Kardashian told E! News that the reality star has invited Davidson to her mum Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party this year.
Images shared online show Jenner having already hung out with Kardashian and Davidson, and the source indicated the mother is very approving of her daughter’s new interest.
They commented:
[Kardashian is] really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.
Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year’s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there.
Davidson is set to ring in 2022 alongside Miley Cyrus for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party for NBC and Peacock.
Topics: Celebrity, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, New York, Pete Davidson