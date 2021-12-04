Pete Davidson’s Reported Nickname For Kim Kardashian Revealed As Relationship Rumours Intensify

@petedaveidson/Instagram/Alamy

Yes, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s appear to be dating. Rumours are still swirling about details of their relationship; for example, his nickname for her.

Somewhat against its will, social media has been subjected to constant updates on how things are going between them. Spoiler, it’s looking good for the couple, especially with Davidson’s ‘adorable’ nickname for Kardashian.

If sources close to the couple are to be believed – for context, neither star has actually commented on their relationship – they’re having a good time together, especially after Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, who recently posted an old photo of them kissing to his Instagram story.

‘He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce – someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote,’ one source told PEOPLE.

Davidson is also making serious effort to see Kardashian, taking regular trips to Los Angeles from his home in Staten Island. ‘He’s flying back and forth and spending more time in LA when he can to see Kim.’

The nickname he reportedly has for Kardashian? ‘My Girl’. ‘He’s so into her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that,’ the source added.

While he’s yet to meet her children, things are looking up. ‘She still loves the attention. They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more,’ the insider added.

