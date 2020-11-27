unilad
Petition To Fire Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Reaches 1.5 Million Signatures

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 27 Nov 2020 08:08
Warner Bros./PA

A petition launched to remove Amber Heard from the cast of Aquaman 2 has well-surpassed 1.5 million signatures.

The petition was launched earlier this month, after Johnny Depp announced he’d been asked to step down from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3, following his unsuccessful libel case against The Sun.

Depp took the newspaper to court, after it published a headline calling him a ‘wife beater,’ following accusations of abuse made by Heard, dating back to their marriage.

PA Images

The 57-year-old lost the legal battle after a British judge decided accusations against him were ‘substantially true’. Depp has continued to deny the claims made by his ex-wife, and has vowed to clear his name.

‘My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time,’ he wrote in an Instagram post, announcing that he was stepping down from the film.

The petition, which has caused quite a stir online, claims that 34-year-old Heard as ‘systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood,’ following their divorce. It also lists several allegations of abuse from Heard to Depp, again, dating back to their turbulent one-year-long marriage.

Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognised, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry,’ the petition adds.

At the time of writing, the petition had garnered 1,520,630 signatures, with a mission to reaching 3 million.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Petition

